Fairview went into Boaz on Friday night and left with one heck of a victory.
Parker Martin totaled three touchdowns and hauled in a key interception late, and the Aggies held off the Pirates 21-18 for a crucial Class 5A, Region 7 triumph.
Boaz (5-2, 3-1) collected a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but Martin found the end zone from 8 yards out late in the stanza to put Fairview (5-1, 3-1) up 7-6.
Martin’s 1-yard scoring plunge in the second quarter gave the Aggies a 14-6 halftime lead.
The senior quarterback made another big play in the fourth quarter, hitting Jameson Goble for a 14-yard touchdown strike on a 4th-and-8 snap to put the road squad up 21-6 with 10:59 left in the contest.
The Pirates, though, didn’t quit.
Boaz racked up a pair of touchdowns to pull to within three points and got the ball back with momentum on its side and a chance to complete the comeback.
Martin’s interception, however, turned the tide, and Fairview’s ensuing first down ran out the clock on the program’s first-ever win at Boaz.
“We fought hard, and I’m proud of all of my teammates,” Martin said. “We didn’t play our best, but we still found a way to win. And that’s what’s important.”
Martin finished with 199 total yards (140 passing and 59 rushing), while Eli Frost accumulated 158 yards on 17 carries. Dalton Payne (four catches for 62 yards) and Goble (three catches for 42 yards) were top targets through the air.
Fairview travels to Crossville next week.
