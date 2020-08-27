Fairview had to wait an extra week for its official season opener.
The Aggies, ranked ninth in Class 5A, definitely made an early statement, prevailing 41-14 over Vinemont at Dafford Smith Stadium.
Fairview scored 41 consecutive points in the first half, lifting George Redding’s squad to its first 2-0 start since 2012. Last week, the Aggies earned a win as a result of a forfeit by D.A.R.
Four Fairview players scored touchdowns on Thursday night.
Tyler Simmons had a pair of 5-yard touchdown runs to bookend the scoring for the Aggies, who have won seven straight games over Vinemont (1-1).
Simmons scored the first touchdown for Fairview with 8:30 remaining in the opening quarter. Elijah Guyton added the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.
Caden Jennings’ interception fueled the Aggies’ next score. After the turnover, Parker Martin threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Eli Frost for an 14-0 advantage.
Fairview extended its cushion to 20-0 before the end of the first quarter on a 25-yard rushing touchdown by Martin.
Fairview put the game away in the second quarter, registering three more touchdowns. Jennings had a 15-yard touchdown reception during the surge, Martin added a 45-yard score, and Simmons capped the quarter with a 5-yard touchdown.
Jennings also had a fumble recovery in the second quarter.
The Aggies led 41-0 at the half.
For Vinemont, Brodie Spear and Colby Miller had touchdown runs of 55 and 45 yards, respectively, in the second half.
Fairview plays its 5A, Region 7 opener at Guntersville next week.
Vinemont, meanwhile, travels to J.B. Pennington for its Class 3A, Region 6 opener.
