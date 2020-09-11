FAIRVIEW — The Aggies rolled to a 48-12 victory over Douglas on Friday night.
Fairview improved to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in Class 5A, Region 7 play. The Eagles dropped to 3-1, 1-1.
Coach George Redding's squad dominated the matchup, holding Douglas to just 3 yards in the first half and 150 across all four quarters.
"Defensively, we played extremely well and controlled the line of scrimmage the whole night," Redding said. "All three levels of the defense played well. Very proud of them. Offensively, we had some sloppy play in the first half, but I thought we cleaned it up in the second half. I was proud of how those guys responded. I think our offensive line did a good job in the second half."
Eli Frost put the Aggies up 7-0 in the first quarter, returning a fumble 25 yards for a touchdown.
Parker Martin (19 yards) and Tyler Simmons (9 yards) added touchdown runs in the first half for Fairview.
The Purple and Gold kept rolling in the second half, amassing a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter following touchdown runs from Simmons (12 yards) and Dalton Payne (2 yards).
Simmons (3 yards) and Frost (3 yards) capped the scoring for the Aggies with rushing touchdowns in the final stanza.
Simmons finished with 162 yards on 14 carries.
Martin, meanwhile, completed 11 of 18 passes for 133 yards. He added 47 rushing yards on nine carries.
Eli Speegle, JT White, Bryson Chamness, Simmons, Payne, Caden Jennings and Devyn Ellis each caught at least one pass for Fairview, which netted more than 400 yards of total offense.
Frost recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass on defense.
Douglas' Eli Teal racked up a pair of rushing touchdowns (63 yards and 73 yards) against the backups late in the game to break up the shutout.
The Aggies head to West Point next week for a county and region showdown.
"West Point is a great team, great program," Redding said. "They've had our number for a few years now. It's a tough place to play and be successful. We've got our work cut out for us, but we're excited about the opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.