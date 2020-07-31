Don Farley has been encouraged by what he's seen from his football team the past few months.
According to the longtime coach, West Point worked extremely hard over the summer to put themselves in prime position heading into the 2020 season.
The Warriors, who narrowly missed the playoffs in 2019, return plenty of experience — 17 seniors — as they prepare to tackle a competitive schedule.
West Point will travel to Priceville for a jamboree game on August 21.
The Warriors will then open their campaign with a road outing against Good Hope the following week.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Warriors below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: Don Farley
% Last Season: 4-6, 3-4 (Class 5A, Region 7)
% Key Departures: Brody Rusk, Erik Griggs, Will Brown, Levi Farley, Dathan Campbell, Evan Brown
% Key Returners: Will Cochran, Kobe Bowers, Keaton Chappell, Poncho Perez, Gaige Roberson, Jacob Dye, Braeden Patterson
% Coach Speak: "We’re not getting apprehensive about if or when ... we can’t control that. We told our kids not to worry about that. They’ve been excited about football, and we're glad they are getting to play. Everything else is above our pay grade. We’ve encouraged everybody to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands. They’ve done a great job. Our guys are doing their part for sure." — Don Farley
"They stepped forward this summer with 90 percent attendance. A lot of leadership, a lot of accountability. Our seniors have done a great job of being leaders. As coaches, we don’t have to make sure certain stuff is getting done. On the field, we've got a lot of returning starters. Our upperclassmen have experience, and we’re excited to see what they can do." — Don Farley
