Cullman’s defense made its biggest statement of the season on Friday night, as the Bearcats carved out a 10-3 home and region triumph over Athens.
“There’s no question it’s our biggest win of the year. Our defense was spectacular considering we were put in tough spots at times. My hat’s off to our defensive staff. Athens has the capability of scoring a lot of points, and (head coach) Cody Gross does a phenomenal job with them. Our defense just never budged,” said Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock.
The Bearcats (7-2, 5-1 in Class 6A, Region 8) yielded just a second-quarter field goal and limited their fifth opponent this season to single digits, including previous shutouts against Grissom and Buckhorn.
Friday’s defensive presentation avenged a 28-0 loss to Athens last season and kept Cullman’s chances alive to host a postseason game.
Cullman ultimately mustered the only offense it needed in the second quarter. Ryan Skinner connected with Kaleb Heatherly for a 25-yard touchdown strike for a 7-0 lead.
Athens made it 7-3 after a 29-yard field goal at the 1:18 mark in the second quarter.
It remained 7-3 after three stanzas. Cole Robertson recovered a fumble for the Bearcats in the quarter, and Athens missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.
Nate Zills’ 35-yard field goal extended Cullman’s advantage to 10-3 with 2:02 left in the game, and sophomore Tanner Gaines spoiled Athens' ensuing drive with an interception, sealing the win.
“Athens has been tougher and more physical than us recently, so we knew we had to grind out a win to show the type of team we are. We’ve now beat each team in the region at least once over the past two years. That’s a big milestone for our program,” Glasscock said.
Cullman travels to Muscle Shoals next week for the region and regular-season finale. A Bearcats’ win will secure a home playoff game for the second straight season under Glasscock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.