Cullman's Jaylen Hughey has been selected to play in this year's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic.
Rosters for the 34th annual matchup, scheduled for December 12 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, were announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association on Saturday.
The standout running back was one of just 40 seniors across the state selected to Team Alabama's roster. More than 400 player were nominated.
Hughey is a South Alabama commit.
