Cullman opened fall camp this week, and there's been no shortage of excitement to go around.
The Bearcats — fresh off an 8-3 record and playoff berth in 2020 — are hoping to parlay that momentum into another solid campaign this year.
Awaiting them, though, is a tough Class 6A, Region 8 that includes Muscle Shoals, Hartselle and Athens.
Coach Oscar Glasscock’s squad will open the season at home against Grissom on Aug. 19.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bearcats below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
Head Coach: Oscar Glasscock
2020 Record: 8-3 (6-1 in Class 6A, Region 8)
Key Returners: Jamar Kay, Jake Dueland, Dylan Sessions, Kaleb Heatherly, Evan Richards, Carson Hill, Layne Dial, Drew Carter, Noah Kee, Drew Ball, Evan Dye, Kaleb Bates, Mason Richards
Key Losses: Jaylen Hughey, Max Dueland, Jaden Kay, Matt Brock, Griffin Barksdale, Nic Glass, Josue Miranda, Cody Lynn, Jeb Bartle, Jay Knop, Cole Herfurth, Brodie Malcom
Coach Speak: “It’s steamed up this week, but I feel like we’re in pretty good shape. Our guys have handled it well. That’s probably the biggest plus right now, because we’ve been working out pretty hard and then coming out here to practice. But we’re also doing a little bit too much pacing ourselves through practice — saving it for the conditioning we do at the end. We need game-speed reps the whole practice.” — Oscar Glasscock
“All the good teams I’ve been a part of have practiced really fast. It doesn’t matter what kind of offense or defense you’re running. It’s about, ‘Are you maximizing game-speed reps in everything you do?’ I feel like we do a pretty good job, but we’ve got to get more consistent as far as game-speed reps in practice. If we can get there, this group has a chance to be pretty good.” — Oscar Glasscock
2021 Schedule
Aug. 19: Grissom
Aug. 27: at Jasper
Sept. 3: Hartselle*
Sept. 10: at Buckhorn*
Sept. 17: at Hazel Green*
Sept. 24: Mars Hill Bible
Oct. 1: Decatur*
Oct. 8: at Columbia*
Oct. 15: Athens*
Oct. 22: at Muscle Shoals*
Oct. 29: BYE
*Class 6A, Region 8 Game
