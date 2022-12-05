Oscar Glasscock, who guided Cullman to four consecutive playoff appearances and its first and only postseason victory as a Class 6A program, is retiring after four seasons as head coach of his alma mater.
The 1985 graduate — Glasscock played for former Bearcat coaches Jerry Elmore, Jim Pyburn and Dale Cook — amassed a 28-17 record after taking over in 2019, including a 16-8 mark in region play that featured victories over every region opponent.
Now, Cullman will search for a new leader.
“It’s really just my gut feeling that it’s time,” said Glasscock of the decision. “Our players are tough, we won games, and we have a great culture. Most importantly, we took care of the kids and taught life lessons. One of our big themes this year was, ‘None of this matters if we’re not good people.’
“It’s now time to let someone else push that standard. And I truly believe that with every opening there’s a chance to improve.”
In his inaugural season, Glasscock helped the Black and Gold collect its first playoff win since 2013, when Cullman knocked off Mae Jemison 20-0 in the opening round before falling to eventual state champion Oxford the following week.
The Bearcats achieved several highlights in their second campaign under Glasscock, who previously served as the program’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2004.
Cullman defeated rival Hartselle 30-20 — its first win at J.P. Cain Stadium since 1997 — and later snapped a seven-game skid against perennial powerhouse Muscle Shoals in a thrilling matchup that resulted in a 30-29 triumph for the Black and Gold.
The 8-2 regular-season record allowed the Bearcats to host a first-round playoff contest for the first time since 2013.
Cullman went 7-4 in 2021, which included a 49-7 rout of defending Class 2A champion Mars Hill Bible and ended with a 22-14 OT loss in the first round at Jackson-Olin.
Glasscock’s final season saw the Bearcats also finish 7-4, though their four losses came against teams who combined to go 39-11. Highlights included a walk-off win at Mars Hill Bible to open the season and a victory at Athens that all but locked up a playoff spot.
“This year was such a blast — a true player-led team,” he said. “They fought their guts out every Friday night, and did it with class, sportsmanship and by being good people. I hope they were as much fun to watch as they were to coach.”
During Glasscock’s solid tenure, Cullman had five standout players — Jaylen Hughey and Jayden Sullins (2019) and Drew Ball, Jamar Kay and Dylan Sessions (2021) — take home All-State honors. This year’s All-State football teams have not yet been released, so that number has the potential to grow.
The longtime coach was also quick to credit his assistants for their efforts.
“I firmly believe this staff checked all the boxes they were hired to do — build relationships, promote unity, re-establish the tradition, implement a system-wide strength program, and find the schedule, structure and schemes that were a good fit for the players,” Glasscock said.
Though he is set to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, Glasscock insists he hasn’t thought about his future beyond May.
After all, there will be time for that down the road — perhaps even a return to the sidelines.
“I don’t have a set plan right now and honestly, I don’t care,” he said. “If I want to coach again, I can get another job. So, we’ll see.”
According to a release issued by Cullman City Schools, the board hopes to have a replacement for Glasscock approved in January.
