Football season is right around the corner, and Cullman couldn't be more excited.
The Bearcats enter Year 2 under coach Oscar Glasscock looking to build off a solid 2019 campaign that saw them win six contests, including the program's first-ever playoff victory in Class 6A.
Cullman will open the 2020 season against Grissom on August 20.
The Thursday night matchup will take place at Alabama A&M's Louis Crews Stadium.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bearcats below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
% Head Coach: Oscar Glasscock
% Last Season: 6-6, 3-2 (Class 6A, Region 7)
% Key Departures: Jayden Sullins, Dustin Speake, Lane Smith, Bailey Hayes, Ben Turner
% Key Returners: Jaylen Hughey, Max Dueland, Jaden Kay, Isaiah Jones, Carson Hill, Josh Miranda, Evan Richards, Griffin Barksdale, Cole Herfurth, Cody Lynn, Matt Brock, Brody Adams
% Coach Speak: "I really like this group, especially this group of seniors. Now, that doesn't guarantee we'll win a game. But just as far as liking kids and seeing how much they've matured — in decision-making, school, leadership — I think it's a good group. They're a bunch of characters, though. But I'm a character, too, so I think that's why we all get along so well. I think the world of them, and I'm super pleased with what they've done. They enjoy practice, enjoy working out. We haven't had a bad day this summer, and that's a tribute to these seniors." — Oscar Glasscock
"We've been out here all summer learning how to adjust to these safety guidelines. Our kids have done a super job of doing what we've asked them to do, especially when we're inside. We're doing everything we can to comply with what state and local agencies recommend." — Oscar Glasscock
