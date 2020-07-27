Cullman Football

Cullman’s Ethan Echols carries the ball as coach Oscar Glasscock looks on in the background.

 Jake Winfrey

Football season is right around the corner, and Cullman couldn't be more excited.

The Bearcats enter Year 2 under coach Oscar Glasscock looking to build off a solid 2019 campaign that saw them win six contests, including the program's first-ever playoff victory in Class 6A.

Cullman will open the 2020 season against Grissom on August 20.

The Thursday night matchup will take place at Alabama A&M's Louis Crews Stadium.

Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bearcats below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.

% Head Coach: Oscar Glasscock

% Last Season: 6-6, 3-2 (Class 6A, Region 7)

% Key Departures: Jayden Sullins, Dustin Speake, Lane Smith, Bailey Hayes, Ben Turner

% Key Returners: Jaylen Hughey, Max Dueland, Jaden Kay, Isaiah Jones, Carson Hill, Josh Miranda, Evan Richards, Griffin Barksdale, Cole Herfurth, Cody Lynn, Matt Brock, Brody Adams

% Coach Speak: "I really like this group, especially this group of seniors. Now, that doesn't guarantee we'll win a game. But just as far as liking kids and seeing how much they've matured — in decision-making, school, leadership — I think it's a good group. They're a bunch of characters, though. But I'm a character, too, so I think that's why we all get along so well. I think the world of them, and I'm super pleased with what they've done. They enjoy practice, enjoy working out. We haven't had a bad day this summer, and that's a tribute to these seniors." — Oscar Glasscock

"We've been out here all summer learning how to adjust to these safety guidelines. Our kids have done a super job of doing what we've asked them to do, especially when we're inside. We're doing everything we can to comply with what state and local agencies recommend." — Oscar Glasscock

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

