Tyler Owens scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, Cullman’s defense secured a clutch stop when it needed one, and the Bearcats held off Mortimer Jordan inside Oliver Woodard Stadium on Friday night for a 26-24 homecoming victory at Mark Britton Field.
The Black and Gold (4-2) surged ahead with 3:45 remaining after Owens’ 8-yard scoring dash — one that capped a 12-play, 69-yard drive — and eventually forced a turnover on downs from the Blue Devils (1-5) after the road squad had driven into Cullman territory on its final possession.
The Bearcats then picked up a first down to run out the clock.
“I think some of those close games we’ve been in earlier in the year — Mars Hill and Decatur — prepares you for situations like this,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “Hats off to Mortimer Jordan. They came in and played really well. I thought their quarterback came in and executed almost flawlessly. But I’m really proud of our offense. I felt like we mixed the run and pass really well. We were able to run the ball effectively, and I thought coach (Heath) Saint and coach (Ken) Gleaton did a great job calling the game and preparing the kids.
“Defense — it wasn’t our best night for sure. But you got a stop when you had to have it. and just the poise … I’m really proud of the kids and happy for them.”
Touchdown runs by Evan Dye (1 yard) and LJ Turner (3 yards) put Cullman ahead 13-0 in the first quarter.
Mortimer Jordan trimmed its deficit to 13-7 in the second period, but a 26-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Skinner to Nate Zills later in the stanza made it a two-score game (20-7) once again.
The Blue Devils had a chance to cut into Cullman’s lead shortly afterward following an interception, but Turner kept up with the play and tracked down the ballcarrier at the 3-yard line.
A holding penalty stalled the ensuing drive, and Mortimer Jordan ultimately missed a field goal — though the Blue Devils booted one through just before halftime to make it 20-10.
Mortimer Jordan scored touchdowns on each of its first two possessions of the second half to notch a 24-20 lead, but the Bearcats came through with a decisive scoring drive to seize control for good.
Skinner completed 10 of 18 passes for 142 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He added 75 rushing yards on 12 carries. Owens (43 yards), Zills (42), Dye (40) and Turner (26) pitched in on the ground as well.
Zills also hauled in five catches for 71 yards. Tanner Gaines had an interception on defense.
Cullman will travel to Athens next week for a pivotal Class 6A, Region 7 clash.
“Next week is a huge game,” Glasscock said. “It’s going to be tough to get into the playoffs if we don’t win this game. There’s going to be a lot of motivation on both sides. (Coach) Cody Gross does a great job, and we haven’t played very well up there. But we’re going to enjoy this win right now. It’s tough to get wins in 6A. On Monday, we’ll turn our attention to trying to get a win at a tough place to win at.”