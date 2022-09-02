Hartselle’s Azariah Fletcher ran wild, Cullman’s offense never found a rhythm, and the Bearcats fell to the ninth-ranked Tigers 34-3 Friday night at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Fletcher ran for four touchdowns, including an 80-yard sprint in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tigers (3-0, 1-0) to the Class 6A, Region 7 win. Cullman dropped to 2-1 overall and 0-1 in region play.
Coming off a 42-21 win last week against Jasper, the Bearcats’ offense was sluggish — especially in the first half. Cullman crossed the 50-yard line only once through the first two quarters, and that was by way of an unsportsmanlike penalty late in the second quarter. On the very next play, an interception ended the drive.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to mix the run and pass just enough to keep the Bearcats’ defense off-balance. But when it came time to find the end zone, it was Fletcher carrying the load.
The junior tailback opened the scoring with a 14-yard run, and he gave Hartselle a two-touchdown lead at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter with a 1-yard plunge.
Crawford Lang booted a field goal midway through the second quarter before Fletcher again found paydirt on another 1-yard run to put Hartselle ahead 24-0.
Cullman managed to get some stops on defense to open the second half, and its offense reached the 33-yard line midway through the third quarter before stalling. That’s when Nate Zills boomed a 50-yard field goal to get Cullman on the board.
From there, though, the Bearcats couldn’t put a rally together. Fletcher scored his final touchdown at the 8:13 mark of the fourth quarter, and Lang made what would be the final score with a 35-yard field goal later on.
Cullman will try to get back in the win column at home next week against Decatur in another Region 7 game.