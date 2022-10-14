MUSCLE SHOALS — Cullman had a late scoring threat end in the red zone, sealing Friday’s 23-16 loss at Muscle Shoals.
The Bearcats (6-3, 2-3 Class 6A, Region 7) had first-and-10 at the 11-yard line but were unable to convert.
Three runs netted zero yards before a fourth-down pass to Nate Zills was too high. Muscle Shoals (7-1, 4-1) took over with 1:27 remaining and ran out the clock.
Zills finished with four catches for 158 yards, though Cullman mustered just 225 yards offense.
Zills’ 48-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter gave the Bearcats a 16-13 lead.
Muscle Shoals went ahead 20-16 on the third play of the fourth quarter with a 7-yard TD pass from Seth Mosley to Graham Reed. The Trojans made it a seven-point game with 4:38 remaining on Trey Stoddard’s 19-yard field goal.
After the kickoff, Cullman took over at its 25-yard line.
Ryan Skinner threw to Zills for a 42-yard gain to the 33. On fourth-and-10, Skinner and Zills connected on a 22-yard play to the 11.
Skinner was 10-of-23 passing for 191 yards, an interception and the touchdown to Zills. The Bearcats managed just 34 yards rushing.
Muscle Shoals led 13-0 after the first quarter.
Cullman’s Tyler Owens scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter to cap an eight-play, 79-yard drive. Zills had a 46-yard catch in the drive, while Skinner threw to Owens for an 18-yard gain.
Zills’ 40-yard field goal with 1:06 left in the first half brought the Bearcats within 13-10 at halftime.
Cullman held Muscle Shoals to 227 yards offense, including 72 on the ground.
Cullman will be a No. 4 seed in the upcoming state playoffs, while Muscle Shoals sealed a No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the first round.