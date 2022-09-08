For the second time this season, Cullman had another dramatic football game with a tense finish.
Unlike the season opener, however, Thursday night's ending wasn’t pleasant.
Decatur’s Ellis Dickman found Dayton Swoopes for a 10-yard touchdown pass in triple overtime to lift the Red Raiders to a 39-36 win over the Bearcats.
Cullman fell to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in Class 6A, Region 7, while Decatur is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
“Obviously disappointed we lost the game. That’s the bottom line,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “You do this thing to win.
“ … Turnovers and penalties and blown assignments – the little things – to me were the difference in the game.”
Cullman’s Ryan Skinner found Tyler Owens for a touchdown pass to open overtime, but a missed extra point limited Cullman’s lead to 30-24. Decatur followed with a Kevin Duke touchdown catch but also missed its extra point, and the teams traded field goals in the second overtime.
Nate Zills made another field goal to start the third overtime for Cullman, but Decatur answered with the decisive touchdown.
Owens gave Cullman a chance with a game-tying 24-yard touchdown run with seven minutes left in regulation. Skinner threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Zills and also ran for a 3-yard score earlier in the game.
Josh Turner’s 3-yard run, Swoopes’ 23-yard catch and Jyron McDaniel’s interception return all gave Decatur touchdowns in regulation. Roberto Toto hit a field goal in the opening minutes.
Glasscock wasn't surprised running the ball was "tough sledding" with two linemen out with injuries, though he's optimistic about eventually getting them back in the coming weeks.
He was pleased with how his team responded to a blowout loss to Hartselle last week and acknowledged it meant a lot to the Bearcats to try to win Thursday.
That didn’t happen, but Glasscock is optimistic his “high-character group of kids” will respond well with a good performance next week at Lee-Huntsville.
“As long as kids are playing hard and bought in and they’re playing as a team, we’re going to be fine,” he said.