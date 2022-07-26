Cullman kicked off fall camp Monday with one goal in mind — a return trip to the postseason.
The Bearcats have reached the playoffs all three years under coach Oscar Glasscock and certainly have the potential to make it four straight appearances come November.
To do that, they’ll have to navigate a tough Class 6A, Region 7 that includes Hartselle, Athens and Muscle Shoals.
Cullman opens the season on Thursday, August 18 at Mars Hill Bible.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Bearcats below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out in August.
Cullman
2021 Record: 7-4 (5-2 in Class 6A, Region 8)
Key Losses: Evan Richards, Jamar Kay, Dylan Sessions, Kaleb Bates, Jake Dueland, Max Gambrill, Kaleb Heatherly, Noah Kee, Drew Ball, Mason Richards, Carson Hill, Layne Dial, Tripp Gudger
Key Returners: Ryan Skinner, Nate Zills, Tyler Owens, Drew Carter, Patton Elkins, Evan Dye, Ben Washburn, Sawyer Trimble, LJ Turner, Patrick Adcock, Tanner Gaines, Jackson Sessions
Coach Speak: “The first two days are just a continuation of the summer. Wednesday will definitely feel like the official start of the season. It’ll be the first time these kids have had on shoulder pads since last season. It’s a good bunch. They’re making good decisions and doing well in school. As a coaching staff, we’ve really enjoyed being around them.” — Oscar Glasscock
“Once you put the pads on and have full-contact work, a lot of separation happens at that point. We’ve got some new guys — just like everyone else — we’re hoping can come through and fill some spots on the team. Defensively, I feel like our safeties and defensive line are strengths. I’m anxious to see the competition at cornerback and linebacker. Offensively, we have a lot of new starters on the offensive line, but we’re very optimistic about that group. It helps having a veteran quarterback coming back, because that steadies things. We also have some other veterans in key spots who have been in the fire a lot.” — Oscar Glasscock
2022 Schedule
8/18: at Mars Hill Bible
8/26: Jasper
9/2: Hartselle*
9/9: Decatur*
9/16: at Lee-Huntsville
9/23: Mortimer Jordan
9/30: at Athens*
10/7: Columbia*
10/14: at Muscle Shoals*
10/21: at Etowah
10/28: BYE
*Class 6A, Region 7 Game