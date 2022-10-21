There was no hesitation when Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock was asked if he thought it was good or bad to have a week off before the playoffs start.
Ten games in ten weeks – many of them physically taxing – made it an easy call.
“It’s a good thing,” Glasscock said. “We’re beat up. Our region is brutal. … We need time to heal and rest and recover.”
That said, if Friday was the last chance for Cullman to show what it can do heading into that first-round game against Gadsden City, the Bearcats took advantage.
They led 24-0 at halftime on the way to a 31-7 win over Etowah that gave Cullman a 7-3 record heading into the postseason.
“We kind of battled the flu this week, and you’re also battling (because) this is the 10th game in a row,” Glasscock said. “We didn’t have a bye during the year.
“You talk about a grind. To be playing with this kind of energy and the guys having fun and looking like they want to still be playing; it’s a great thing.”
Garrett Mobley made a field goal early, and then Ryan Skinner scored on an 81-yard run for Cullman. Tyler Owens followed with a short touchdown, and Skinner found Nate Zills for a touchdown just before halftime.
Owens ran for Cullman’s lone second-half touchdown.
“I thought we had a really good week of practice,” Glasscock said.
Glasscock said practice will be lighter this coming week to give the players a chance to rest physically. Glasscock said with a sound performance in all phases two weeks from Friday, “We’re going to have a chance to win this first round.”
“We don’t have any problem with the kids being distracted,” he said. “Our kids are excited about being in the playoffs. They’re excited about playing a great Gadsden team with a lot of tradition over there that’s well-coached and has a lot of good players.”
This will be Cullman’s fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
“Hats off to the guys for being tough and maintaining great culture,” Glasscock said.