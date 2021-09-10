Cullman finally had things come together Friday night.
The Bearcats made easy work of Buckhorn, shutting out the Bucks 35-0 at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium.
Friday's game marked the first time this season the Black and Gold has had its full roster of coaches.
“COVID has ran through our staff. We’ve had multiple guys out each week,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “If you think coaching is important, we’ve been severely affected by that. The kids have done a great job handling that adversity, but that has affected us.”
With the full coaching staff on the sideline, the Bearcats (2-2, 1-1) put together a full performance to pick up a big win in Class 6A, Region 8.
Cullman posted its second shutout of the season while spreading the ball around offensively. A quarterback sneak by Ryan Skinner gave the Bearcats a first-half lead, while a touchdown run by Jamar Kay made it 14-0 at the break.
In the second half, Cullman was back in the end zone midway through the third quarter on an 18-yard pass from Skinner to Kaleb Heatherly. In the same quarter, a pair of interceptions by Sawyer Trimble led to a 43-yard touchdown run by Noah Kee and a 4-yard score by Jake Dueland, respectively.
“The kids were extremely focused,” Glasscock said. “We’ve had some disappointing losses, and I tell them you either win or you learn. Our guys are learning how to take care of the little things and to have faith that if they take care of the little things, then the big things will follow. We had a great week of practice, they were focused, and you see the results on Friday night.”
Added Skinner: "The offensive line played great, the backs ran the ball well, and the defense played amazing. We all came in really motivated. And if we keep this up, I think we can get on a long win streak for the rest of the season. I'm super proud of all the guys and how we played."
Cullman continues Region 8 play next week with a trip to Hazel Green.
“There will be things we need to correct, and we have to keep on improving,” Glasscock said. “Week in and week out, this region is fierce. You have to be at your best to have a chance. We have to be perfect.”
Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20
Tanner Malin was brilliant on the road Friday night in non-region play.
The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and added two more scores through the air, as Good Hope marched on to a 48-20 victory over Haleyville.
Malin recorded TD runs of 5, 2, and 57 yards to spur the Raiders on to their second win. He also delivered with his arm, tossing scoring strikes of 30 yards (Jager Burns) and 20 yards (Paydon Bagwell) in the second half.
Ethan Anderson and Colten Whatley also had touchdown runs for the Red and White.
Good Hope (2-2, 1-0) went to the break with a 20-7 advantage and stretched the difference to 27-7 early in the third frame off Malin’s 57-yard gallop.
“I’m proud of our guys’ effort,” Good Hope coach Alan Scott said. “I thought we played another pretty solid game. To go over to Haleyville — a team with a lot of tradition and pride — and get a win is big. Our kids did what they had to do."
The Raiders are scheduled to return to Class 4A, Region 6 play next week when Hanceville visits James W. Shabel Stadium.
Midfield 30, Addison 28
Addison suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night, falling to Midfield 30-28 in a Class 2A, Region 5 matchup.
It was a back-and-forth affair that saw the Patriots air out the game-tying touchdown pass — a 61-yard toss that was followed by a successful 2-point conversion — with 4:48 remaining in the fourth.
That final 2-point try broke a 28-all tie and proved to be the game-winner.
For Addison, Will Tuggle ran in a pair of touchdowns, Eli Howse added a touchdown run of his own in the first quarter, and Hayden Holland struck for a 35-yard scoop-and-score midway through the third.
The No. 7 Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1) are set to host Winston County next week in region play.
J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6
Holly Pond suffered its eighth straight loss to Class 3A, Region 6 foe J.B. Pennington on Friday night, sliding its record to 2-2 overall, including an 0-2 mark in region play.
Andy Light scored Holly Pond’s lone touchdown midway through the first quarter to cut the deficit to 14-6, but the Tigers (3-0, 2-0) went on to end the evening on a 35-0 run.
Holly Pond will look to rebound next week when Carbon Hill visits.
Dora 28, Hanceville 0
It was all Dora on Friday night in the battle of the Bulldogs.
Hanceville surrendered a trio of first-half touchdowns and went on to drop the Class 4A, Region 6 tilt.
Hanceville (1-2, 0-2) hopes to rebound next Friday against Good Hope.
Boaz 49, West Point 7
West Point’s undefeated season came to an end Friday night against red-hot Boaz.
A week after crushing Class 5A, Region 7 opponent Crossville 53-0, it was all Pirates once again.
Boaz (3-1, 2-0) scored within the first two minutes of the game. West Point (2-1, 0-1) trailed 21-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the break.
A bright spot for West Point came in the game’s final minutes when Kelton Washington scored on a 5-yard run.
The Warriors continue Region 7 play next week when they travel to Fairview.
