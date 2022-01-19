Justin Cornelius’ tenure as Cold Springs’ football coach has come to a close.
Cornelius, who took over the program prior to the 2020 season, secured a 4-16 record with the Eagles in two campaigns.
Prior to accepting the head job, Cornelius coached the team’s offensive and defensive lines for three years under then-coach Rod Elliott.
“Coach Cornelius is a great guy, and there is nothing negative to say about him,” Principal Eric Dickerson told The Times. “When the season ended, the decision was made that the football program just needed a different direction. My plan was to wait until after the holidays before we began the search, and that process is now ongoing."
According to Cornelius, there’s no “ill will" on his end.
“I’ve enjoyed it here, and I love the kids here,” he said. “But sometimes change happens, and it can be for the better. It’s been like a family here, and I appreciate everything they’ve done for me. And I hope I’ve given something back to the kids as well."
A timeline for hiring Cornelius’ replacement is not known.
