Justin Cornelius and Cold Springs are ready to take on the season and kick off a new era.
Cornelius enters his first year atop the program after serving as an assistant coach the last three seasons.
The Eagles return numerous starters and are no doubt looking to build off last year's postseason berth.
Cold Springs opens the 2020 season at home against Meek on August 21.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Eagles below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
% Head Coach: Justin Cornelius
% Last Season: 5-6, 3-3 (Class 2A, Region 5)
% Key Departures: Dylan Gable, Chase Allcorn, Jordan Lacey, Lawson Burgess, Houston McCarn
% Key Returners: Brodi Williams, Ayden Alexander, Roberto Ayala, Jacob McClendon, Jagger White, Seth Williams, Brady Bailey, Zeke White
% Coach Speak: "It's been a little bit of a change (this offseason). We've had to do a little more paperwork and a little extra cleaning. But I'll do whatever it takes as long as we get to play some football. The kids have been receptive as far as doing what we need to do in order to play some football." — Justin Cornelius
"We're seeing a lot of hard work. We're seeing kids show up and constantly get better. I can't ask more from them than showing up and working hard. They're doing everything we ask of them, and I'm just ready to see what happens this season." — Justin Cornelius
