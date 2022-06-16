Brendan Voce is the new head football coach at Cold Springs.
Principal Eric Dickerson confirmed the hire, which was approved by the school board on Wednesday, in a text message.
"We had a number of good applicants for the position, but Brendan checked all of the boxes that we were looking for," Dickerson said. "The team had a successful spring with him serving as interim coach, and we are excited to see what they can build going forward."
Voce, who led the junior varsity program to an 8-0 record last season, said he is “excited for the challenge.”
“We’ve got some really good kids here at Cold Springs,” Voce added. “I’m eager to get started. We’re not a very good football team right now, but the kids are working really hard and have an opportunity to become a good football team in the future. I’m just excited to be able to play a part in that.”
A 2000 Addison graduate, Voce has been at Cold Springs since 2002. He coached the junior high team for two seasons and spent a number of years as the varsity program's defensive coordinator. Voce has also coached softball and volleyball.
He replaces Justin Cornelius, who guided the Eagles to a 4-16 record in two seasons.
As for what he plans to bring to the table, Voce said he’s relying on past experience to help navigate the waters.
“I played under Steve Smothers and Phil Wilson at Addison, and then I had the opportunity to work with (former Cold Springs) coach (Rod) Elliott,” Voce said. “My philosophy has been set by those coaches. Our goal is to be a hard-nosed and physical football team. We’re looking at three yards and a cloud of dust."
Cold Springs opens the 2022 season on August 19 with a home game against Curry.