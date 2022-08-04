Cold Springs is ready to get to work.
So, too, is first-year coach Brendan Voce.
Voce led the team through the spring on an interim basis before being handed the full-time job in June.
He and the Eagles will attempt to tackle a Class 2A, Region 5 that consists of Sulligent, Lamar County, Winston County, Greene County, Aliceville and Tuscaloosa Academy.
Cold Springs opens the season with a home game against Curry on Friday, August 19.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Eagles below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Cold Springs
2021 Record: 0-10 (0-6 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Losses: Zeke White, Seth Williams
Key Returners: Victor Laurentius, Hank Harrison, Cody Jewell, Devon Johnson, Josh Winfrey, Tucker Philbeck, Dylan Smith
Coach Speak: “I’m super excited to get started with the actual football part. All of our kids have been here, and they seem really excited to get to practice. Everyone is ready to get going.” — Brendan Voce
“The big thing for us is execution. We had a good summer program, and we’re a little bit ahead of schedule as far as our install goes. Part of that is we’ve really simplified everything. Right now, it’s maintaining our effort and enthusiasm going into the season. We don’t want to have a letdown. We want to continue to get better.” — Brendan Voce
2022 Schedule
8/19: Curry
8/26: at Holly Pond
9/2: Sulligent*
9/9: at Lamar County*
9/16: Locust Fork
9/23: at Shoals Christian
9/30: at Winston County*
10/7: at Aliceville*
10/14: Greene County*
10/21: Tuscaloosa Academy*
10/28: BYE
*Class 2A, Region 5 Game