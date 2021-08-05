COLD SPRINGS — With a year now under his belt, Justin Cornelius is ready for his Eagles to take flight.
Cold Springs opened fall camp this week and — after a 4-6 season in 2020 — is eager to put a few more wins by its name when all is said and done.
The Eagles have to replace some key contributors, but there’s tons of buzz to go around as the season nears.
Cold Springs will hit the road for its opener, traveling to Meek on Aug. 20.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Eagles below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2021 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Head Coach: Justin Cornelius
2020 Record: 4-6 (2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Returners: Zeke White, Sawyer Swann, Hank Harrison, Houston Goodwin, Cameron Nunn, Josh Winfrey
Key Losses: Ayden Alexander, Brodi Williams, Roberto Ayala, Izaiah Estell, Jacob McClendon, Jagger White, Brady Bailey
Coach Speak: “It’s been real positive. The kids have been excited to be out here. The big thing I look for at the end of practice is — I want to see a smile, I want to see the excitement, I want to see the happy. And that’s what we’re seeing right now. They’re working their tails off.” — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius
“The big thing for me is knowing that when we hit that field on that first Friday night we have the confidence and we have the understanding to pull it off. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right guys in the right spots to give us the most competitive edge we can get.” — Cold Springs’ Justin Cornelius
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20: at Meek
Aug. 27: Holly Pond
Sept. 3: at Sulligent*
Sept. 10: BYE
Sept. 17: Aliceville*
Sept. 24: at Falkville
Oct. 1: Addison*
Oct. 8: Midfield*
Oct. 15: Winston County*
Oct. 22: at Lamar County*
Oct. 29: at Vinemont
*Class 2A, Region 5 Game
