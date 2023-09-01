Matt Williams racked up three touchdown runs and Cold Springs handled Holly Pond 42-7 on Friday night.
The Broncos (0-2) struck first late in the opening quarter on a long touchdown pass from Sawyer Olinger to Boston Gibbs.
Cold Springs, though, soon took full control.
A pair of scoring runs by Williams made it 14-7 in the second quarter before Mason Gable found Josh Winfrey for a touchdown connection just before halftime to extend the home team’s advantage to 22-7 following a successful 2-point conversion.
Williams and Samuel Turner each added touchdown scampers in the second half. The latter also registered a scoop-and-score late in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on a 2-0 start and impressive victory.
“I was really proud of the kids,” Cold Springs coach Brendan Voce said. “We challenged them to come off the football and I felt like we did a better job with that. We missed a lot of assignments last week and I felt like we cleaned that up. Holly Pond came out with a great plan tonight and those kids played their tails off. Overall, though, I was pleased with the offense and defense. The defense played lights out again. We gave up a big play on a great play call, but we really tightened up after that and played well.”
Cold Springs (2-0) kicks off Class 2A, Region 5 action next week at Sulligent. Holly Pond, meanwhile, travels to Locust Fork for its Class 2A, Region 6 opener.