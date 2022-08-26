HOLLY POND — Hank Harrison rushed for a couple of touchdowns, Cold Springs’ defense stood tall early and often, and the Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season following a 29-14 road victory against Holly Pond on Friday night.
“Coach (Chris) Moss does a really good job, and I think Holly Pond has a really good football team over there,” Cold Springs coach Brendan Voce said. “They came out and hit us in the mouth. But I thought we did a good job responding. The defense stepped up … got a lot of stops and a couple of turnovers that helped us. Up front, I thought the young guys stepped up on offense.”
Harrison’s 10-yard scoring scamper and Matt Williams’ subsequent 2-point conversion helped the road team seize an 8-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
A 25-yard touchdown toss from Tucker Philbeck to Dylan Smith with 1:22 left in the second stanza increased that lead to 16-0 (Victor Laurentius added the 2-point score), but the Broncos answered just before halftime with Sawyer Olinger’s touchdown run and 2-point conversion to make it 16-8 at intermission.
Cold Springs, though, pulled away in the second half with touchdown dashes from Harrison in the third quarter and Williams in the fourth quarter.
Nik Goodwin added a touchdown for Holly Pond (0-2) late in the final period.
The Eagles will open region play next week at home against Sulligent. The Broncos also kick off the region slate with a home game against Locust Fork.
For now, though, Voce and his kids are going to revel in their 2-0 start.
“With everything the kids did throughout the spring and summer, they’ve earned these wins,” Voce said. “And as much as that, they’ve deserved these wins. But we start the SEC West part of our schedule next week. There’s not an easy game left, and we’ve got to man up in region play.
“We are going to enjoy this tonight, but we’ve got some powerhouse football coming up. I think the kids, though, have laid a good foundation for that.”