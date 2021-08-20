HOLLY POND — Mark Cornelius had a blast Friday night.
The longtime Bronco — making his head coaching debut — flashed a hard-to-miss smile following Holly Pond’s 53-0 blowout of Brindlee Mountain.
Cornelius’ team rushed for more than 360 yards, held the Lions to minus-5 yards of total offense and picked up the program’s most lopsided win since 2016.
No wonder the grin stayed with him long after the postgame celebration ended.
“The kids did well, the coaches did an outstanding job — we just had a good night tonight,” Cornelius said. “There’s always things to fix, but it was a great night and a good way to open the season. It’s special (the first win). Special community, great kids, great parents. They’ve been so supportive of us since we’ve gotten the job. I love them to death and appreciate everything they’ve done for us.”
Holly Pond built a 33-0 halftime lead and scored on eight of its nine total possessions.
Andy Light (3 and 31 yards), Austin Marsh (10 and 2 yards), and Landon Perkins (5 and 4 yards) each recorded a pair of touchdown runs.
Nik Goodwin (23 yards) and Sawyer Olinger (30 yards) added scoring runs of their own late in the matchup.
Kadin Suryono and Jayden Holloway also contributed to the ground attack.
Defensively, the Broncos limited Brindlee Mountain to just four first downs — two of which came via penalty. Dawson Simmons also recovered a fumble.
“Coach (Ty) Wilson and our defensive staff and all the guys did a tremendous job,” Cornelius said. “I was really proud of the way we went to the ball. There’s always going to be ways we need to tackle better. And we probably need to do a better job of keeping people in front of us in the secondary. But I thought we played real hard, and I thought we went to the football real well tonight. I hope we can keep it up the rest of the way.”
Holly Pond travels to Cold Springs next Friday for a county showdown.
