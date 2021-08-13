Every facet of Oscar Glasscock’s program was tested last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the third-year Cullman coach, having so many unknowns was the biggest challenge of 2020 and led to inconsistencies down the stretch.
“I’m in my 28th year coaching, and I’ve never been through a season like that,” Glasscock said. “You sort of had to learn as you went. We had to cut a lot of things out because kids were at home, on their own, and football actually became much harder. They never got into that routine of lift, meet, school, practice … just that real structure of your typical day in the life of a high school football player.”
Glasscock felt it played a role in his team’s performance as the season wore on.
“I thought we played really well in the first of the year, and we were a little bit more inconsistent in the second half, especially the playoff game,” he said. “We had a great game against Muscle Shoals and didn’t play well against Athens. I feel like the burnout of the season started sooner. It was difficult from a coaching standpoint to sort of anticipate the swings of their schedules and get them in a routine ... to know what the right structure was and what the right approach was.
“I’m super glad we got the season in. It was a successful season. But it certainly wasn’t normal. It feels a lot more normal this year.”
Still, going into 2021 and with COVID ramping up again, Glasscock and his team will lean on last year’s experience to navigate the rigors of the season.
“I think we’re better prepared,” he said. “Honestly, we’ve probably had more issues with COVID itself with the delta variant than we really did last year. Most of our issues (last year) were the school schedule, which was out of anybody’s control. I don’t feel like we got great leadership from the statewide level, and I think our local school district did the absolute best that they could do without any real guidance from the top. It wasn’t consistent amongst all the school systems. This year, there’s a lot more consistency. Our issues last year were from contact tracing more than people actually having the illness. This year, in talking with other coaches, there’s a lot more that have actually had the illness.
“It’s not over. There’s no doubt it’s not over. But it seems like everybody is committed to being in school and being back to as normal as we can be.”
Good Hope and coach Alan Scott had to learn to deal with COVID-19 disruptions last season as well.
The Raiders were not unique in that respect, either, as schools across Alabama dealt with the challenges the virus presented, including game cancellations.
According to AL.com’s Ben Thomas, there were 274 forfeited games in 2020.
Teams likely will have to deal with more obstacles during the 2021 campaign, but the measure for success for Scott’s team is the same as it’s always been.
“I know it’s cliché, but it’s about performing and doing the best we can,” he said. “Obviously our team has goals – we want to make the playoffs, we’d love to continue and try to win a playoff game and see what can happen there. But the main thing is, there are so many things that are outside of our control. With COVID, it’s not going away. We’re not going to be deniers. We’re going to be careful, and we’re going to do what we can. But last year, we’d lose starters on game day or the day before a game.
“I think when we get these kids together, we’re going to see it pop up. You’re going to be dealing with that, and you know that in the full course of the football season, you’re going to have injuries. It’s an unfortunate part of the game, and you don’t want it. There’s so many things that are outside of our control, but we can control our attitude and our effort. We’re just going to let the chips fall, because it’s so unpredictable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.