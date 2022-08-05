The 2021 season didn’t go as planned for Addison.
For the first time since 2009, the Bulldogs didn’t advance to the playoffs.
They’ll no doubt be looking to change that this fall following a drop to Class 1A.
Addison will compete in a Region 8 that includes Cherokee, Hackleburg, Meek, Phillips, Shoals Christian, Vina and Waterloo — a ton of new faces.
The Bulldogs open the season with a road game against Winston County on Friday, August 19.
Need a quick football fix? Then take a look at this year’s Bulldogs below and check back for a story, roster and pictures in the 2022 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
Addison
2021 Record: 5-5 (2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5)
Key Losses: Christian Roberts, Eli Howse, Tommy Lee Daniel, Justin Mather, Will Tuggle, Brody Dollar, Mark Williams, Ross Steele
Key Returners: Jed Wilkins, Lucas Crow, Jacob Hardin, Brian Berry, Bobby Williams, Bradley Willett
Coach Speak: "We seem to be real focused. We’re way ahead of where we normally are mentally. We haven’t done the physical stuff yet, but mentally … we’re learning every day. We’re tickled and excited." — David Smothers
“I’d like to see some of our younger kids develop to the point that we’re confident we’re going to be able to two-platoon. We don’t have a lot of game experience, but they’ve got to make me more comfortable to have them in there.” — David Smothers
2022 Schedule
8/19: at Winston County
8/26: Vina*
9/2: at Cherokee*
9/9: Hackleburg*
9/16: Waterloo*
9/23: Good Hope
9/30: at Meek*
10/7: BYE
10/14: at Falkville
10/21: Phillips Bear Creek*
10/28: at Shoals Christian*
*Class 1A, Region 8 Game