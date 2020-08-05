Addison heads into the 2020 season fresh off yet another strong campaign.
The Bulldogs won eight games in 2019 and reached the postseason for the 10th consecutive year.
They did, however, fail to advance past the first round for the first time since 2015 — something that coach David Smothers will surely look to correct this fall.
The Bulldogs need to replace several important pieces but also bring back a handful of key contributors.
Addison opens the season with a road game at Haleyville on August 21.
Need a football fix? Then take a look at this year's Bulldogs below and check back for a full story, roster and pictures in the 2020 Football Preview Magazine — due out later this month.
% Head Coach: David Smothers
% Last Season: 8-3, 5-1 (Class 2A, Region 7)
% Key Departures: Jeb Robinson, Dylan Norman, Luke Chambers, Grant Rice, Matthew Harris, Caleb Crider, Jake Wilson
% Key Returners: Christian Roberts, Weston Smith, Justin Mather, Bailey Wilson, Mark Williams, Ross Steele, Nelson Martin, Cannon Hiller
% Coach Speak: "It (COVID-19) didn't really affect what we did in the summer. We just had to change the location of our workouts and do them outside. It did affect attendance a little bit, though. Some kids wanted to be there more than they were, but we have to respect their moms and dads. We had some kids who maybe had some elderly relatives where it was too big of a risk to have them out there." — David Smothers
"I think we'll be scrappy. The biggest difference from the past two years is lack of experienced depth. The backups, the guys providing the depth this year don't have the experience that I'm used to having. Barring crazy injuries, though, I think we'll be pretty scrappy. They're a fun group. A lot of times, too, when you have a group that doesn't have experience, they seem to be more coachable and pay closer attention to the little things. Sometimes, it's fun to watch those kids grow." — David Smothers
