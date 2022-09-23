David Smothers had a decision to make Friday night and, while it came with pressure, the Addison coach was fortunate to get the chance.
Briley Hayes’ short pass to Malachi Blakley tied Good Hope in overtime, so he had to choose between trying to win it with an extra point or a 2-point conversion. He went with the latter.
“I knew that if we blocked it correctly, he was going to walk in,” Smothers said of the quarterback Hayes.
They blocked the play correctly, Hayes scored and Addison snagged a 30-28 overtime win over Good Hope to extend its winning streak to five games.
“We’re a 1A. They’re a 4A,” Smothers said. “Their coaching staff is a phenomenal coaching staff. … The speed of the game, it took us a little while to get adjusted to that stuff.”
It was not the only dramatic moment of the night. Hayes threw a long pass that was tipped by a defender and caught by Hayden Holland for a touchdown with 1:13 to go, giving Class 1A member Addison (5-1) a 22-14 lead.
But Good Hope (2-4) used a short field and strong drive to stay in the game, and Colten Whatley’s short touchdown pass to Kmal Bell as time expired set up a conversion try with no time left to force overtime, and Whatley again found Bell.
Whatley connected with sophomore Tyler Cone to open overtime, but the extra point was no good. Good Hope led 28-22.
Addison, however, had the last word. Down 14-0 early thanks to a 14-yard score by Good Hope’s Kaleb Jones and 20-yard touchdown from Whatley to Cone, Addison rallied. Hayes’ third-quarter touchdown run and Jacob Hardin’s 1-yard score in the fourth got the Bulldogs back in it.
Good Hope has lost four straight within a single season for the first time since 2017.
Addison, meanwhile, has its longest winning streak since winning six in a row at the end of the 2019 season.
And while it wasn’t easy, Smothers stayed confident in a group of players he knows well.
“These kids always think they can win,” he said. “They never doubt it. and it showed tonight.”