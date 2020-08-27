Addison successfully geared up for region play on Thursday night, cruising to a 50-0 victory over Lynn at A.G. Hicks Stadium.
Junior quarterback Christian Roberts registered touchdown runs of 42, 55 and 37 yards, and the Addison defense added two scores of its own in the win.
Nelson Martin was the first to cross the end zone for Addison (1-1), running for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:42 remaining in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Roberts cashed in two second-quarter touchdowns in less than a minute, racing 42 yards for his first score and 55 for the next.
The Bulldogs’ defense joined the scoring party before the half when Quentin Barley scooped up a fumble for a 30-yard touchdown and a 28-0 halftime cushion.
Addison kept rolling in the third quarter. Martin had a 2-yard touchdown plunge, Justin Mather returned an interception for a score, and Roberts capped the offensive fireworks with his 37-yard touchdown scamper.
Addison improved to 51-18-3 all-time against Lynn.
The Bulldogs play their Class 2A, Region 5 opener at Aliceville next Friday, marking only the second meeting all-time between the schools.
