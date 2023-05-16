West Point’s fishing team netted the top prize at Saturday’s Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association (ASABFA) tournament at Wheeler Lake, placing four boats inside the Top 25 en route to a championship performance.
Pearce Parker/Kaylie Pearce finished sixth overall with 15.67 pounds, while Kaden Mathis/Jared Smith (ninth — 14.12), Colbe Sellers/Andrew Bradford (17th — 11.53) and Spencer Huckeba/Ewan Ward (23rd — 10.82) also earned Top 25 finishes. Blake Hammond/Stone Freeman competed for the Warriors as well.
"I am so proud of my anglers and how they have grown as a team,” West Point coach Josh Sellers said. “A lot of people don’t realize these kids spend eight-plus hours on a boat in the heat, in the rain or in the cold. Most high school kids aren’t awake at 4 a.m. or sitting in a boat on Friday night tying on what they plan to fish with on Saturday. These anglers are teaching their coaches as much as we are teaching them.”