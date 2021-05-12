Good Hope claimed the team title with a terrific performance, while Cullman’s Zeb Lambert and Hayden Wynn secured top-boat honors following their fine effort at last weekend’s Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament at Smith Lake.
The Raiders finished with 33.57 pounds to down the Bearcats and Falkville (30.08) for the top prize.
Connor Clark and Elijah Page (ninth — 12.11), Bre Arnold and Kaden Cornelius (12th — 11.40), and Briley Mattox and Seth Loggins (29th — 10.06) produced the counting weights for coach Tim Arnold’s team, which will compete in the state tournament at Weiss Lake in June.
“All three of these teams are relatively new, so that made it pretty special,” Arnold said. "All six of these kids — this is only their second year to fish on a fishing team, so this was pretty good. Going into the tournament, we really didn’t know we were going to do well. Only two boats were able to practice. There’s a little luck involved whether people want to admit it or not (laughs), but we caught a lot of fish. I knew we had a shot at the top five, but I didn’t know we were going to win. You never know until the final boat is weighed in."
Lambert and Wynn, meanwhile, netted 13.88 pounds — edging Falkville’s Kole Fitzgerald and Luke Fitzgerald (13.37) — to best the field of two-person boats. Brody Hopper and Chas NeSmith (28th — 10.08), and James Clark Parrish and Jack West (79th — 6.12) contributed counting weights toward Cullman’s runner-up showing as well.
“Zeb and Hayden have been around high school fishing for years,” Cullman coach Kyle Morris said. “Their older brothers were on our state championship team several years back, and they kind of grew up in that shadow. I’m so proud of them for this win, because they are continuing the legacy of their families while also making their own unique mark. It’s a testament to their work and ability to pull off a win in a 250-plus boat tournament."
Cullman’s Cameron Lebron and Henry Cook (sixth — 12.68), and Vinemont’s Brodie Curvin and Chandler Reese (10th — 11.96) also finished in the top 10.
For complete results, visit www.abnhs.org.
