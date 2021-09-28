Good Hope’s fishing team recorded a third-place finish at last weekend’s Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament at Wheeler Lake.
The Raiders were paced by Bre Arnold and Conner Clark, who totaled 13.18 pounds en route to a fourth-place outing. Kaden Cornelius/Noah Drake (eighth — 12.41) and Briley Mattox/Seth Loggins (82nd — 4.27) also pitched in for Good Hope, which had a final tally of 29.86 pounds in the six-person tournament.
East Limestone (31.48) and Pisgah (31.02) finished first and second, respectively.
Fairview’s Levi Harris/Zane Roberts (27th — 8.91) and Cullman’s Brody Hopper/Bryce Hopper (35th — 8.21) were other local boats to place in the Top 50.
