Good Hope’s Zach Arnold and Ross Clark have put in countless hours of hard work this season.
All that time on the water paid off in a big way Thursday, when the eighth-graders were named the Alabama Junior B.A.S.S. Nation Anglers of the Year after producing a strong three-tournament performance that resulted in 863 points.
Arnold and Clark finished first at Lake Guntersville, eighth at Lay Lake and 31st at Lake Eufaula to slip past Shelby County’s Brody Holliman and Sawyer Sheffield (859).
The duo’s accomplishments should come as no surprise, not with the way successful fishing runs in their respective families.
Arnold’s and Clark’s older siblings — Bre Arnold and Conner Clark — hauled in Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Anglers of the Year honors just last year.
Arnold and Clark, who also won the Bassmaster Junior Open at Lay Lake in February, will participate in the Alabama Junior B.A.S.S. Nation state tournament at Logan Martin Lake on April 29. They will also compete in the Bassmaster Junior National Championship later this year.