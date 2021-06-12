Landon Franks and Brody Hopper reeled in quite a haul on Saturday.
The Cullman High fishing duo notched a five-bass limit of 13 pounds, 1 ounce at Eagle Mountain Lake in Texas to best the nine-boat field and claim the coveted Bassmaster High School Classic championship.
Franks and Hopper qualified for the annual competition -- held in coordination with the widely known Bassmaster Classic -- following a second-place showing at the 2020 Southern Open.
"I'm so proud of these boys," Cullman coach Kyle Morris said. "They had a very tough decision with our B.A.S.S. Nation State Championship being the same weekend. In the end, I think they made the right call. Both just finished their sophomore years, so they have lots of big things ahead of them. To do this on the biggest stage in bass fishing just shows they have no fear of the big stage."
The win followed what Franks called some "pretty rough practice days."
"But on the last day, we found a little something," he said. "The good Lord blessed us and helped us get on some good, quality fish. Those fish pulled a first-place finish and a trophy."
Madison County's Logan Fisher and Will Hart finished second with 12 pounds, 11 ounces.
