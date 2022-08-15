Brody Hopper and Brady Vest made their community proud over the weekend.
The Cullman tandem took home a second-place finish at this year’s Bassmaster High School National Championship — hosted on South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell — after reeling in a three-day weight of 38 pounds, 11 ounces in a stacked event that began with more than 300 boats before being whittled down to the top 12 heading into the final day of competition.
Hopper and Vest, who entered Saturday fourth overall, registered 11 pounds, 15 ounces on Day 3 but were upended by Reece Keeney and Bryce Moder (43-1) of the Northeast Wisconsin Bass Club for the top overall spot.
Despite that, the duo received scholarship money totaling $156,000 following their stellar performance.
“These two young men have shown perseverance and extreme dedication to reach this achievement,” Cullman fishing coach Kyle Morris said. “While it is most assuredly an honor for them, it was earned — not given. Brody fished through a shoulder injury that happened in football that was exacerbated during the trip. Brady fought through a midseason partner switch. They are excellent anglers and excellent ambassadors for Cullman High School. Most importantly to me, they are excellent young men.”