Cullman’s Brody Hopper and Brady Vest reeled in a solid showing at Saturday’s Bassmaster High School Series Open at Chickamauga Lake.
The Bearcat duo caught 16 pounds, 8 ounces, securing fourth in a competitive field of more than 200 boats.
Hopper and Vest will participate in the Bassmaster High School National Championship later this year — a time and location has yet to be announced. They finished second at the event in 2022, snaring a three-day weight of 38 pounds, 11 ounces at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.