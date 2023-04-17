Cullman Fishing

Cullman's Brady Vest (left) and Brody Hopper finished fourth at this year's Bassmaster High School Series Open at Chickamauga Lake.

Cullman’s Brody Hopper and Brady Vest reeled in a solid showing at Saturday’s Bassmaster High School Series Open at Chickamauga Lake.

The Bearcat duo caught 16 pounds, 8 ounces, securing fourth in a competitive field of more than 200 boats.

Hopper and Vest will participate in the Bassmaster High School National Championship later this year — a time and location has yet to be announced. They finished second at the event in 2022, snaring a three-day weight of 38 pounds, 11 ounces at South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

