Cold Springs’ fishing team took home the top prize last Saturday, reeling in 31.88 pounds to win the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School Tournament at Lay Lake.
The Eagles placed ahead of Shelby County, which finished with 29.71 pounds.
Andrew Weaver netted 16.23 pounds as a solo angler — his partner Braxton Ekes was unable to compete — to finish second overall behind Mountain Brook’s Garrett Huddleston and Jack Alexander (17.34) in the six-man tournament.
Zachary Rooker and Dylan Smith (10.56) were 23rd overall followed by Zach Loyd and Jagger White (5.09) in 83rd.
“It was very exciting for the kids,” coach Todd Waters said. “We always strive to do well, and they always practice hard. To see them come out on top; it’s a pretty big deal. It was a rewarding day."
Cold Springs’ triumph, though, didn’t come without adversity.
Loyd and White encountered boat trouble late in the tournament, which required the duo to be towed back to shore by Rooker and Smith. The latter tandem then returned to the water to add to their final total.
The victory qualified the Eagles for the state tournament, which is scheduled for June 4-5 at Logan Martin Lake. They’ll attempt to qualify a fourth boat over their next two tournaments at Lake Guntersville (April 10) and Smith Lake (May 5).
“It’s nice to have three of the four boats set for these next tournaments,” Waters said. “To be able to qualify for state early in the season relieves some pressure.”
One of Good Hope's teams, meanwhile, finished fifth with a total of 25.16 pounds.
Connor Clark/Elijah Page (20th —10.84), Briley Mattox/Seth Loggins (49th — 8.03) and Doston Putman/Jesse Blackmon (71st — 6.29) provided the weights.
Vinemont’s Brodie Curvin/Chandler Reese (19th — 11.22), Cullman’s Hayden Wynn/Zeb Lambert (28th — 10.01), Fairview’s Grant Laney/Trey Trotter (52nd — 7.82) and West Point’s Lacy Kee/Branson Maupin (58th — 7.22) were the top boats for their respective schools.
For complete results, visit www.abnhs.org.
