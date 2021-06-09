Will Rhodes

Vinemont's Will Rhodes, front and center, signs a cross country scholarship with Calhoun on Wednesday. He is joined up front by his mom, Carla, and his brother, Joshua. Also pictured (standing from L to R) is Vinemont assistant Chris Alexander, Scott Rhodes (Will's dad), Calhoun coach Tiffany Bain, and Vinemont coach Blaise Carie.

 Jake Winfrey

Will Rhodes is hitting the road and heading to the next level.

The recent Vinemont graduate signed a cross country scholarship with Calhoun on Wednesday — he was joined at the middle school by family, friends and coaches — to officially become a part of the Alabama Community College Conference program.

Rhodes competed in seven meets last season, finishing in the top 25 in each while racking up three top-six outings.

Athlete Speak: "I'm very excited to attend Calhoun and pursue my career in cross country, and from an academic standpoint. I would like to thank all my coaches and family for pushing me to be the best. I'm also thankful to anyone along the way who helped me get here." — Vinemont's Will Rhodes

Coach Speak: "Will was part of my first team six years ago when I was here at Vinemont, and he's what every coach wants. He works hard inside and outside of the classroom. I think when he focuses at Calhoun he'll excel just like he has in everything else he's set his mind to." — Vinemont's Blaise Carie
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you