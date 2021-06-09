Will Rhodes is hitting the road and heading to the next level.
The recent Vinemont graduate signed a cross country scholarship with Calhoun on Wednesday — he was joined at the middle school by family, friends and coaches — to officially become a part of the Alabama Community College Conference program.
Rhodes competed in seven meets last season, finishing in the top 25 in each while racking up three top-six outings.
Athlete Speak: "I'm very excited to attend Calhoun and pursue my career in cross country, and from an academic standpoint. I would like to thank all my coaches and family for pushing me to be the best. I'm also thankful to anyone along the way who helped me get here." — Vinemont's Will Rhodes
