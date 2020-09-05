Vinemont XC

Vinemont's Kendall Harbison (left) and Ethan Lemons (right) are pictured.

Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons took home the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual crown at Saturday’s Pisgah Invitational.

Lemons turned in a speedy time of 17:01.34 to finish nearly a minute ahead of the second-place runner at the ToKnowHIM Trails.

Teammate Will Rhodes (sixth) also recorded a top-10 finish to help the Eagles place fifth as a team.

Kendall Harbison, meanwhile, placed second in the varsity girls race with a time of 23:13.39.

