Vinemont’s Ethan Lemons took home the small-school (Class 1A-4A) individual crown at Saturday’s Pisgah Invitational.
Lemons turned in a speedy time of 17:01.34 to finish nearly a minute ahead of the second-place runner at the ToKnowHIM Trails.
Teammate Will Rhodes (sixth) also recorded a top-10 finish to help the Eagles place fifth as a team.
Kendall Harbison, meanwhile, placed second in the varsity girls race with a time of 23:13.39.
