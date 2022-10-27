Three area cross country teams claimed their respective sectional crowns on Thursday, while numerous local runners — including four sectional champions — also qualified for next week’s state meet following terrific performances on the trails.

Cold Springs swept the titles at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard’s boys notched their 10th consecutive sectional championship with a dominant showing at the Class 3A, Section 4 meet.

Holly Pond’s boys (second) and girls (fourth) advanced to the state meet for a fifth straight season, while Cullman’s girls (second), Vinemont’s boys (second), Cullman’s boys (third) and Fairview’s boys (third) will also make the trip.

Reagan Parris (Cold Springs), Ethan Edgeworth (Cold Springs), Andrue Barnett (Cullman) and Ethan Lemons (Vinemont), meanwhile, won their respective races.

The top four squads in each sectional — as well as the top six runners not tied to those teams — advance to the state meet, which will take place next Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing squads, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.

Boys

Class 1A/2A, Section 2 (Cold Springs)

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Josiah Walker (fourth), Justin Caffee (fifth), Sage Nelson (sixth)

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Second

Qualifiers: Travis Barnett (third), Joshua Putman (seventh), Matthew Putman (eighth), Kohl Horton (13th), Emery Barnett (19th)

Class 3A, Section 4 (James Clemens)

Team: St. Bernard

Result: First

Qualifiers: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth), Cole Bissot (fifth), Cash Daly (seventh), Parker Guthery (ninth), Reid Bissot (10th)

Team: Vinemont

Result: Second

Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (sixth), Andrew Landreth (23rd), Brayden Harbison (24th), Michael Black (29th)

Class 4A, Section 3 (Spain Park)

Team: Good Hope

Result: Sixth

Qualifiers: Drake Nichols (17th)

Team: Hanceville

Result: Seventh

Qualifiers: None

Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Fairview

Result: Third

Qualifiers: Alex England (sixth), Parker Guiterrez (14th), Carlos Medina (15th), Jacob Hankins (28th), Devon McGee (30th)

Team: West Point

Result: Seventh

Qualifiers: Rene Moreno-Tovar (third)

Class 6A, Section 5 (Scottsboro)

Team: Cullman

Result: Third

Qualifiers: Andrue Barnett (first), Lane Hopper (11th), William Nichols (12th), David Manashirov (15th), Cyrus Dawsey (16th)

Girls

Class 1A/2A, Section 2 (Cold Springs)

Team: Addison

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Charlotte Vayda (eighth)

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Leslie Jones (18th), Daisy Mavers-Price (24th)

Team: Holly Pond

Result: Fourth

Qualifiers: Caroline Lamoureux (fifth), Blakely Baggett (ninth), Violet Adams (30th), Phoebe Jones (35th), Kalli Ham (42nd)

Class 3A, Section 4 (James Clemens)

Team: St. Bernard

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Madi Kerber (fourth)

Team: Vinemont

Result: N/A

Qualifiers: Whitney Quick (seventh)

Class 4A, Section 3 (Spain Park)

Team: Good Hope

Result: Fifth

Qualifiers: Rudi Derrick (sixth)

Team: Hanceville

Result: Sixth

Qualifiers: None

Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Fairview

Result: 10th

Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (24th)

Team: West Point

Result: Ninth

Qualifiers: None

Class 6A, Section 5 (Scottsboro)

Team: Cullman

Result: Second

Qualifiers: Mabry Free (seventh), Bella Caretti (10th), Khloe Nalley (13th), Addison Vogelaar (14th), Audrey Floyd (22nd)

