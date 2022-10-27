Three area cross country teams claimed their respective sectional crowns on Thursday, while numerous local runners — including four sectional champions — also qualified for next week’s state meet following terrific performances on the trails.
Cold Springs swept the titles at the Class 1A/2A, Section 2 meet, while St. Bernard’s boys notched their 10th consecutive sectional championship with a dominant showing at the Class 3A, Section 4 meet.
Holly Pond’s boys (second) and girls (fourth) advanced to the state meet for a fifth straight season, while Cullman’s girls (second), Vinemont’s boys (second), Cullman’s boys (third) and Fairview’s boys (third) will also make the trip.
Reagan Parris (Cold Springs), Ethan Edgeworth (Cold Springs), Andrue Barnett (Cullman) and Ethan Lemons (Vinemont), meanwhile, won their respective races.
The top four squads in each sectional — as well as the top six runners not tied to those teams — advance to the state meet, which will take place next Saturday at the Oakville Indian Mounds. See below for a complete breakdown of each local program's sectional performance and state qualifiers. Only the top five runners are provided for advancing squads, though they'll be represented by up to 10 runners at the state competition.
Boys
Class 1A/2A, Section 2 (Cold Springs)
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (second), Josiah Walker (fourth), Justin Caffee (fifth), Sage Nelson (sixth)
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Second
Qualifiers: Travis Barnett (third), Joshua Putman (seventh), Matthew Putman (eighth), Kohl Horton (13th), Emery Barnett (19th)
Class 3A, Section 4 (James Clemens)
Team: St. Bernard
Result: First
Qualifiers: Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth), Cole Bissot (fifth), Cash Daly (seventh), Parker Guthery (ninth), Reid Bissot (10th)
Team: Vinemont
Result: Second
Qualifiers: Ethan Lemons (first), Brady Johnson (sixth), Andrew Landreth (23rd), Brayden Harbison (24th), Michael Black (29th)
Class 4A, Section 3 (Spain Park)
Team: Good Hope
Result: Sixth
Qualifiers: Drake Nichols (17th)
Team: Hanceville
Result: Seventh
Qualifiers: None
Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Fairview
Result: Third
Qualifiers: Alex England (sixth), Parker Guiterrez (14th), Carlos Medina (15th), Jacob Hankins (28th), Devon McGee (30th)
Team: West Point
Result: Seventh
Qualifiers: Rene Moreno-Tovar (third)
Class 6A, Section 5 (Scottsboro)
Team: Cullman
Result: Third
Qualifiers: Andrue Barnett (first), Lane Hopper (11th), William Nichols (12th), David Manashirov (15th), Cyrus Dawsey (16th)
Girls
Class 1A/2A, Section 2 (Cold Springs)
Team: Addison
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Charlotte Vayda (eighth)
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Qualifiers: Reagan Parris (first), Paizley Whitlow (second), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Leslie Jones (18th), Daisy Mavers-Price (24th)
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Fourth
Qualifiers: Caroline Lamoureux (fifth), Blakely Baggett (ninth), Violet Adams (30th), Phoebe Jones (35th), Kalli Ham (42nd)
Class 3A, Section 4 (James Clemens)
Team: St. Bernard
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Madi Kerber (fourth)
Team: Vinemont
Result: N/A
Qualifiers: Whitney Quick (seventh)
Class 4A, Section 3 (Spain Park)
Team: Good Hope
Result: Fifth
Qualifiers: Rudi Derrick (sixth)
Team: Hanceville
Result: Sixth
Qualifiers: None
Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)
Team: Fairview
Result: 10th
Qualifiers: Carrington Chambers (24th)
Team: West Point
Result: Ninth
Qualifiers: None
Class 6A, Section 5 (Scottsboro)
Team: Cullman
Result: Second
Qualifiers: Mabry Free (seventh), Bella Caretti (10th), Khloe Nalley (13th), Addison Vogelaar (14th), Audrey Floyd (22nd)