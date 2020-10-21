St. Bernard's Joseph Arriaga and Madi Kerber sped to wins in their respective races, while the Saints dominated the Class 1A-3A field to collect the small-school title at Tuesday's Athens Bible Invitational.
Arriaga paced St. Bernard's boys with a 17:55.51 en route to his first-ever individual victory.
David De Jesus (fourth), Eli Loyd (sixth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (seventh) and Nikolas Borths (eighth) provided the other counting times for the Saints, who finished well ahead of runner-up Hatton (26-63).
Peter Tran (11th), Francisco Tona (15th) and Cole Bissot (18th) also delivered top-20 showings.
Kerber, meanwhile, notched her first varsity win of the fall following a time of 22:35.40.
Abbi McBride (second), Kathleen George (seventh) and Sara Barck (19th) also finished in the top 20.
