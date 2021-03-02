Eli Loyd is officially a Gamecock.
In addition to earning an academic scholarship, the St. Bernard senior also accepted a walk-on invitation with Jacksonville State’s cross
country program on Monday.
Loyd participated in 11 meets during the 2020 season, placing inside the top 20 each time as well recording seven top-10 finishes and three top-five finishes.
His season-long efforts helped the Saints win nine meets, including the Class 3A, Section 4 Meet and Class 3A State Championship Meet.
Athlete Speak: "Everything just sort of came together. My coach attended JSU, so I think we are both excited about the idea of me going there to run. I knew when I stepped on campus JSU was the place for me. I’m just ready to get on campus and get to work. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, friends, and most importantly, my family. This would not be possible without their constant support and them pushing me not just to be better as an athlete, but as a student and person.” — St. Bernard’s Eli Loyd
Coach Speak: “Eli has accomplished a lot in his abbreviated, two-year career at SBP. He certainly has the potential to compete at the college level. JSU Cross Country is currently in a rebuilding stage with a new and young coaching staff. I think Eli will contribute greatly to that rebuild. It will be fun watching his progress at the collegiate level.” — St. Bernard cross country coach
