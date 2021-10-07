FAIRVIEW — St. Bernard’s boys cross country team earned the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title at Thursday’s Hay of a Run, which saw numerous local runners deliver speedy times at Fairview Town Park.
Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth) led the way for the Saints, who finished with 51 points.
Parker Guthery (11th), Cole Bissot (12th), Abel Morris (13th) and Reid Bissot (15th) also pitched in counting times.
See top finishes by local teams and individuals below.
Class 1A-4A (Boys)
Holly Pond
Travis Barnett, second
Class 1A-4A (Girls)
Holly Pond (Sixth)
Blakely Baggett, eighth
Caroline Lamoureux, 17th
Jenna Persall, 44th
Lila Sellers, 45th
Abigail Kusz, 50th
St. Bernard
Madi Kerber, third
Vinemont
Kendall Harbison, ninth
Class 5A-7A (Boys)
Fairview (Fourth)
Alex England, second
Jacob Hankins, 13th
Parker Guiterrez, 16th
Devyn McGee, 17th
Jack Haynes, 33rd
West Point (Second)
Trynt Allen, fifth
Rene Moreno-Tovar, seventh
Hayden Jones, eighth
Pierce Lynn, 22nd
Elijah Cook, 26th
Class 5A-7A (Girls)
Fairview
Carrington Chambers, fourth
Ava Thomas, seventh
West Point (Third)
Kali Marsh, eighth
KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, 11th
Maggie Warren, 15th
Kaylee Faulkner, 21st
MJ Kaser, 23rd
