FAIRVIEW — St. Bernard’s boys cross country team earned the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title at Thursday’s Hay of a Run, which saw numerous local runners deliver speedy times at Fairview Town Park.

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (fourth) led the way for the Saints, who finished with 51 points.

Parker Guthery (11th), Cole Bissot (12th), Abel Morris (13th) and Reid Bissot (15th) also pitched in counting times.

Class 1A-4A (Boys)

Holly Pond

Travis Barnett, second

Class 1A-4A (Girls)

Holly Pond (Sixth)

Blakely Baggett, eighth

Caroline Lamoureux, 17th

Jenna Persall, 44th

Lila Sellers, 45th

Abigail Kusz, 50th

 

St. Bernard

Madi Kerber, third

 

Vinemont

Kendall Harbison, ninth

Class 5A-7A (Boys)

Fairview (Fourth)

Alex England, second

Jacob Hankins, 13th

Parker Guiterrez, 16th

Devyn McGee, 17th

Jack Haynes, 33rd

 

West Point (Second)

Trynt Allen, fifth

Rene Moreno-Tovar, seventh

Hayden Jones, eighth

Pierce Lynn, 22nd

Elijah Cook, 26th 

Class 5A-7A (Girls)

Fairview

Carrington Chambers, fourth

Ava Thomas, seventh

 

West Point (Third)

Kali Marsh, eighth

KeLeigh-Rae Kimbril, 11th

Maggie Warren, 15th

Kaylee Faulkner, 21st

MJ Kaser, 23rd

