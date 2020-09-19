FAIRVIEW — St. Bernard's varsity boys cross country team placed second in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) division at Saturday's Fairview Invitational.
The Saints finished just one point behind Pleasant Valley for the top spot.
Joseph Arriaga (fourth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (15th), Eli Loyd (16th), Nikolas Borths (18th) and Peter Tran (28th) provided the top times for St. Bernard.
Other local squad finishes included Fairview (fourth — large-school boys), Good Hope (sixth — small-school girls), Fairview (eighth — large-school girls) and Holly Pond (ninth — small-school boys).
See top-20 finishers by division below:
For full results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.
Class 1A-4A (Girls)
Madi Kerber, St. Bernard (third)
Bijou Phillips, Good Hope (ninth)
Blakely Baggett, Holly Pond (10th)
Abbi McBride, St. Bernard (14th)
Class 1A-4A (Boys)
Christopher Putman, Holly Pond (ninth)
Parker Sellers, Holly Pond (19th)
Class 5A-7A (Boys)
Peyton Bailey, Fairview (fifth)
Alex England, Fairview (17th)
Southern Showcase
Cullman's cross country teams competed in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday.
The Bearcats ran in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) A division, finishing seventh (boys) and 14th (girls).
Bernarda Tizapa (20th) recorded a top-20 finish for the Lady Bearcats.
