FAIRVIEW — St. Bernard's varsity boys cross country team placed second in the small-school (Class 1A-4A) division at Saturday's Fairview Invitational.

The Saints finished just one point behind Pleasant Valley for the top spot.

Joseph Arriaga (fourth), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (15th), Eli Loyd (16th), Nikolas Borths (18th) and Peter Tran (28th) provided the top times for St. Bernard.

Other local squad finishes included Fairview (fourth — large-school boys), Good Hope (sixth — small-school girls), Fairview (eighth — large-school girls) and Holly Pond (ninth — small-school boys).

See top-20 finishers by division below:

For full results, visit www.al.milesplit.com.

Class 1A-4A (Girls)

Madi Kerber, St. Bernard (third)

Bijou Phillips, Good Hope (ninth)

Blakely Baggett, Holly Pond (10th)

Abbi McBride, St. Bernard (14th)

Class 1A-4A (Boys)

Christopher Putman, Holly Pond (ninth)

Parker Sellers, Holly Pond (19th)

Class 5A-7A (Boys)

Peyton Bailey, Fairview (fifth)

Alex England, Fairview (17th)

Southern Showcase

Cullman's cross country teams competed in The Southern Showcase in Huntsville on Saturday.

The Bearcats ran in the large-school (Class 5A-7A) A division, finishing seventh (boys) and 14th (girls).

Bernarda Tizapa (20th) recorded a top-20 finish for the Lady Bearcats.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

