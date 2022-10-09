St. Bernard
St. Bernard’s varsity boys cross country team took home the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title at Thursday’s Hay of a Run.

Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga paced the Saints with a third-place finish at Fairview Town Park, while Cole Bissot (eighth), Cash Daly (11th), Parker Guthery (13th) and Reid Bissot (15th) rounded out the counting scores to help St. Bernard (45) knock off Holly Pond (66) for the No. 1 spot.

The Broncos, meanwhile, received top finishes from Travis Barnett (second), Matthew Putman (fifth), Joshua Putman (sixth), Kohl Horton (29th) and Emery Barnett (32nd).

See other local finishers — top-50 individual and top-five teams — below.

Class 1A-4A (Girls)

Cullman Christian

Hollings Ash (23rd)

Elisabeth DeCicco (24th)

Good Hope

Rudi Derrick (sixth)

Aubrey Scott (49th)

Holly Pond — fourth

Caroline Lamoureux (third)

Blakely Baggett (10th)

Violet Adams (39th)

Kalli Hamm (43rd)

Kalie Bartlett (76th)

St. Bernard

Madi Kerber (ninth)

Bruna Parolin (17th)

Gracia Jimenez (26th)

Class 5A-7A (Girls)

Fairview — fifth

Carrington Chambers (ninth)

Allyson Hill (35th)

Emma Buckelew (45th)

AnnaBelle Smith (47th)

Daniela Castaneda (50th)

West Point

Lilly Patterson (27th)

Dorothy Salter (32nd)

MJ Kaser (41st)

Hollie Salter (49th)

Class 1A-4A (Boys)

Cullman Christian

Garrett Scheer (44th)

Dallon Washam (50th)

Good Hope

Drake Nichols (33rd)

Class 5A-7A (Boys)

Fairview — third

Alex England (fifth)

Parker Guiterrez (seventh)

Jacob Hankins (15th)

Devon McGee (21st)

Jackson Haynes (39th)

West Point — fourth

Rene Moreno-Tovar (second)

Hayden Jones (ninth)

Thomas Ferster (18th)

Nathan Marta (34th)

Caden Rusk (35th)

