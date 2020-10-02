St. Bernard’s boys (Class 3A-4A) and Cold Springs’ girls (Class 1A-2A) won their respective team crowns, and Cold Springs’ Reagan Parris garnered an individual victory at Friday’s Jesse Owens Classic.
Joseph Arriaga (fourth), Eli Loyd (fifth), David DeJesus (16th), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (19th) and Nikolas Borths (25th) were the fastest runners for the Saints at Oakville Indian Mounds.
Parris, meanwhile, delivered a 20:45.45 in her race and was aided by Brooke Crider (second), Macie Huffstutler (seventh), Emma Hancock (ninth) and Hayla Watson (11th) en route to helping the Lady Eagles triumph.
Cold Springs’ boys finished second. Ethan Edgeworth provided a second-place finish individually, while Josiah Walker (17th), Jayden Allred (21st), Justin Caffee (23rd) and Brody Belcher (44th) also pitched in solid times.
