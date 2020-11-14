DANVILLE — St. Bernard's varsity boys and Cold Springs' varsity girls left Oakville Indian Mounds feeling blue.
And that's exactly why each squad couldn't help but smile, snap photos and enjoy their stellar accomplishments.
The Saints took home the Class 3A title at Saturday's state cross country meet, while the Lady Eagles corralled the Class 1A/2A crown a year after a heartbreaking finish in Danville.
It was the second state title for St. Bernard's boys, who last won back in 2016 competing in the 1A/2A division.
Cold Springs' girls, meanwhile, garnered the program's third Blue Map. They also triumphed in 2006 and 2018.
The Saints (92) clipped J.B. Pennington (97) for the top spot, while the Lady Eagles (33) eased by Hatton (91).
Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth produced a speedy outing in the 1A/2A varsity boys race for the individual title.
The freshman sensation crossed the finish line in 16:41.94, securing his eighth victory of the season.
See capsules for each winning team below, as well as other local performers.
Top-15 runners in each division earned All-State accolades.
Boys
Class 3A
Team: St. Bernard
Result: First
Top Five: Joseph Arriaga (15th), Eli Loyd (16th), Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (26th), David De Jesus (28th) and Peter Tran (31st)
Quotes of Note: "When practices started in June, we knew we didn't have an outstanding frontrunner. But we had a lot of guys who could run well. So we started preaching running as a pack and keeping our one through five split close. That was the key to winning this championship — the unity of those guys and commitment to the team and finishing together. With a half-mile left, we had about three guys who needed to finish together for us to win. And they stepped up, and we had our best one through five split of the year. It was a great day. We may not have had the best runner in the state, but we could win state if we ran together. That's what they did." — St. Bernard coach William Calvert
Girls
Class 1A-2A
Team: Cold Springs
Result: First
Top Five: Reagan Parris (second), Brooke Crider (third), Macie Huffstutler (fourth), Emma Hancock (10th) and Claire Huffstutler (20th)
Quotes of Note: "Amazing end for a girls team that showed what can happen when you keep God first, love your teammates and work hard. We are truly blessed with a superintendent, administration, parents, coaching staff and community that loves and supports us. Last year broke our hearts, but it showed us how to lose with grace and now win with grace." — Cold Springs coach Casey Howell
Other Results
Boys
Class 1A/2A
Team: Cold Springs
Result: Third
Top Five: Ethan Edgeworth (first), Jayden Allred (13th), Josiah Walker (27th), Justin Caffee (30th) and Brody Belcher (57th)
Quotes of Note: "I didn't want to let all that mileage I ran over the summer go to waste. It wasn't the time I wanted to get, but it's been a great year and our team has been really good. About one-and-a-half (miles) is when there was nobody around me. But the first mile I was worried about all the other people." — Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth
Class 3A
Team: Holly Pond
Result: Ninth
Top Five: Christopher Putman (eighth), Parker Sellers (41st), Joshua Putman (70th), Andrick Lindsey (73rd) and Matthew Putman (121st)
Class 3A
Team: Vinemont
Top Runners: Ethan Lemons (third) and Will Rhodes (20th)
Class 4A
Team: Good Hope
Top Runners: Fernando Dominguez (93rd), Matt Self (130th) and Logan Self (134th)
Class 5A
Team: Fairview
Result: Ninth
Top Five: Peyton Bailey (fourth), Alex England (17th), Keagan Hardin (64th), Jacob Hankins (75th) and Parker Gutierrez (118th)
Class 5A
Team: West Point
Result: 14th
Top Five: Hayden Jones (50th), Rene Moreno-Tovar (57th), Trynt Allen (100th), Nick Overton (125th) and Jacob Bencze (145th)
Class 6A
Team: Cullman
Result: Fourth
Top Five: Nicholas Wood (12th), Troy Adkison (18th), Adam Mangum (36th), Harold Sheffield (53rd) and William Nichols (64th)
Girls
Class 3A
Team: Holly Pond
Top Runners: Breneth Caccam (115th), Abigail Kusz (120th) and Kalli Hamm (136th)
Class 3A
Team: St. Bernard
Top Runners: Madi Kerber (12th), Abbi McBride (26th), Kathleen George (65th) and Sara Barck (109th)
Class 4A
Team: Good Hope
Top Runners: Bijou Phillips (48th)
Class 5A
Team: Fairview
Top Runners: Carrington Chambers (25th) and Monse Moreno (67th)
Class 6A
Team: Cullman
Top Runners: Bernarda Tizapa (75th), Grace Thompson (132nd) and Anna Shirey (160th)
