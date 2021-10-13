St. Bernard’s boys cross country team took home the small-school (Class 1A-3A) title on Tuesday following a terrific effort at the Athens Bible Invitational.
The Saints were spearheaded by Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga’s second-place showing. Cole Bissot (seventh), Parker Guthery (10th), Jacob Hilb (11th) and Abel Morris (13th) rounded out the counting times for St. Bernard, which finished with 43 points — comfortably ahead of Tharptown (59) for the top spot.
Madi Kerber, meanwhile, continued her strong season for the Saints with a runner-up finish in the girls race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.