COLD SPRINGS — The 16th annual Kudzu Hills Invitational took place on Saturday, and several local runners and teams delivered speedy performances en route to taking home some hardware.
Cold Springs' Reagan Parris (Class 1A/2A), Cold Springs' Ethan Edgeworth (1A/2A) and Vinemont's Ethan Lemons (3A/4A) dazzled on their way to individual titles, while St. Bernard's boys (3A/4A), Cold Springs' boys (1A/2A) and Cold Springs' girls (1A/2A) conquered their respective fields to claim team crowns.
Parris sped to a time of 20:58.20 to lead the Lady Eagles, who also received counting scores from Claire Huffstutler (fourth), Macie Huffstutler (sixth), Emma Hancock (seventh) and Brooke Crider (eighth). Hayla Watson (11th), Ciara Calvert (13th) and Aletheia Sanders (18th) also finished in the top 20 as individuals.
Edgeworth, meanwhile, crushed the field with a time of 16:27.18.
Josiah Walker (fourth), Jayden Allred (sixth), Justin Caffee (seventh) and Hunter Calvert (27th) also ran well.
Lemons was just as solid in the 3A/4A race, securing a time of 16:28.12 for another individual triumph.
Joseph Arriaga paced the Saints with a third-place finish.
He was joined by Eli Loyd (eighth), David DeJesus (10th), Nikolas Borths (14th) and Jiovany Aguilar-Arriaga (17th) as a counting score.
Vinemont's Kendall Harbison recorded a second-place finish in the 3A/4A girls race.
St. Bernard's Madi Kerber (fourth) and Good Hope's Bijou Phillips (19th) also snagged top-20 finishes.
Fairview's Peyton Bailey, meanwhile, was second in the 5A/7A boys race. Teammate Alex England was 13th.
Carrington Chambers finished 19th in the 5A/7A girls race for the Lady Aggies.
