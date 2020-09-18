Cold Springs' varsity girls cross country team took home the small-school (Class 1A-4A) title, while Ethan Edgeworth sped to an individual victory at Friday's Southern Showcase in Huntsville.
Reagan Parris paced the Lady Eagles, who beat White Plains and Pisgah, with a second-place showing.
Brooke Crider (fifth), Emma Hancock (seventh), Claire Huffstutler (11th) and Macie Huffstutler (14th) also contributed counting scores.
Edgeworth, meanwhile, continued his fine work this season, breezing to the individual title with a time of 16:36.30 to help the Eagles finish fourth as a team.
Josiah Walker (10th), Jayden Allred (13th), Justin Caffee (22nd) and Brody Belcher (37th) rounded out the counting scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.